Yellowstone season 5: Does an August premiere date make some sense?

There’s absolutely a ton of excitement out there about Yellowstone season 5, but also a number of mysteries.

Take, for example, how the show is going to be structured coming up. All current indications suggest that the Kevin Costner drama is going to be split into two distinct halves moving forward, with the season being 14 episodes. This would enable the first half to premiere sooner rather than later, and also allow them to do more promotion for some of their various off-shoots.

Now that we’ve spelled all that out, it does still feel like perfect time to raise the following question: So when could the first half actually come in the air? We know the Paramount Network would want it ASAP given the strength of its ratings; meanwhile, it’s already been revealed that filming will start in May. We can’t expect the producers to be able to turn anything around and have it be available in either June or early July, so we’re ruling that out as a possibility. Personally, we don’t think it is realistic at all to have the show launch in July.

So what could we see? A premiere date in August makes a good bit of sense. That gives the episodes time to be put together and beyond that, they could air at least some episodes before the fall TV season and NFL games. That would make Yellowstone the #1 option of anything that is on the air, and there could be intelligence in doing that. An August premiere would mean the show would be on until late September or early October, and then you could bring it back either in late 2022 or early 2023 to finish things off.

In general, we imagine the folks at the network will crunch the numbers and figure out the right date; it’s clear that they’re probably putting a lot of time into this as we speak.

