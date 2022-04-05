The Good Doctor season 5, The Rookie season 4 finale dates revealed

Recently, ABC announced that both The Good Doctor and The Rookie are each coming back for additional seasons. Now, we can confirm when the current seasons are wrapping up, as well.

Today, the network revealed that the Freddie Highmore series is going to be tying things up for season 5 on Monday, May 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we’re sure that things are going to be emotional. Could we see Shaun and Lea get married? That’s something that we’d personally love, but we wouldn’t put it past the show to have some sort of dramatic medical crisis at the center of everything here, and it’s one that leaves multiple characters somehow hanging in the balance.

As for the Nathan Fillion series, The Rookie season 4 will end on Sunday, May 15 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. We know that at some point coming up we’re going to see the backdoor pilot for the FBI-centric spin-off that is poised to star Niecy Nash. We’re excited for that show but personally, it’s our hope that the finale is a little more specific to The Rookie itself. Given some of the huge cliffhangers we’ve gotten from this world over the years, we do think we have to go ahead and prepare ourselves for anything. There’s a reasonably good chance, after all, that our jaw could be on the ground by the time we get to the closing minutes here.

We imagine that in early May, some more specifics about each one of these respective finales will start to come out. Because that’s a little ways down the road, though, we don’t necessarily think that anyone at the network is going to rush anything along.

