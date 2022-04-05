MasterChef season 12 premiere date confirmed over at Fox

Have you been wondering when MasterChef season 12 would be premiering over at Fox? Well, wonder no more! Today, the network confirmed premiere dates for a number of their different summer shows, and the cooking competition is going to be coming back in just a month and a half.

For now, the Gordon Ramsay series is going to be premiering on Wednesday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. If you’ve seen the show at any other point over the past few years, you probably know a good bit of what’s coming already. We’re sure that there are a few different twists and turns you’re going to see this go-around, but we don’t get the sense that MasterChef is out to totally reinvent itself at this point. This is a series that knows what it is at this point; because of that, it doesn’t need to fundamentally change much of anything.

As for some other shows on the network’s roster, we’ve got a few different dates for you below. As is the case with MasterChef, all the times below are Eastern.

Sunday, May 1

7:30 – Duncanville season 3

Wednesday, May 18

8:00 – So You Think You Can Dance

For those who missed the news this week, former show star tWitch is going to be a part of a judging panel that also includes JoJo Siwa and Glee alum Matthew Morrison.

Monday, May 23

8:00 – Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

9:00 – Beat Shazam season 5

Tuesday, May 31

8:00 – Lego Masters season 3

9:00 – Fantasy Island season 2

We just hope that some of these shows do incorporate an element of surprise — or, that the ratings for Fantasy Island somehow improve. Want to see a few more scripted shows pop up at some point down the road in the summer. Why not?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to MasterChef season 12?

Is there any other summer show that you are particularly excited to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







