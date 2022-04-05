Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 promo: Will Magnum tell Higgins?

In the event that you have not heard as of yet, Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 is going to be a huge episode for a number of reasons. For starters, it is going to mark the directorial debut of one Jay Hernandez, and it also could be a chance to see some incredibly-important stuff when it comes to Magnum and Higgins.

Is Thomas about to tell Juliet how he really feels? It goes without saying that it’s something we want to see, and he’s encouraged to do so in the promo below — while wearing his full uniform, no less! While we get to see him in it every week in the theme song, it’s not an every-week occasion otherwise.

Now, just because Magnum is encouraged to do this doesn’t mean he will, but it does at least feel like we’re inching ever closer to this moment happening. We’ve said for a while that we’d like to see a big moment for the two before the end of the season, especially since that will help to set the stage for so many other great stories down the road. If we’re lucky to get a Magnum PI season 5, wouldn’t it be fun to explore these two working together while also being a couple? They have a few things in common and yet, plenty that makes them totally different people. That could give us potential for all sorts of playful conflict.

Plus, we still think television always needs a few more love stories, and this is a show that in general is positive and uplifting. The two together would be fun and at this point, it doesn’t feel rushed.

At the bottom of this article, you can also see a couple new photos behind the scenes of Jay directing this episode. Hopefully, that’s something else he could do in the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including other updates on what the future will hold here

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 18?

Are you stoked to see what Jay does as a director? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Did you hear!? @jay_hernandez is directing Friday's all-new episode of #MagnumPI! Drop a 🚘 in the comments if you'll be tuning in at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/UJ69byjLOe — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) April 5, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







