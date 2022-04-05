9-1-1 season 5, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 finale dates set

Want to know when the 9-1-1 season 5 finale is going to air on Fox? What about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 to go along with it? Fox revealed some finale dates today and with that, there’s a lot of stuff in here to be excited about.

Given that both the original show and the spin-off are, at least at the moment, airing as a part of the same lineup, it shouldn’t come as a shock they are ending the same day, as well. The plan is for both of the series to wrap on Monday, May 16 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Because we’re still so far away from both of these episodes airing, we gotta exercise some patience for at least a little while here for some other details.

What we can assume here is that both of them are going to be stuffed full of all sorts of action and drama. We have a tendency to see big surprises and cliffhangers across the board here, and we don’t think the finales are going to deviate from the norm all that much.

While we know that technically, neither of these shows have been renewed yet for additional seasons, we do think that is more or less a formality. It’s hard to envision a scenario at the moment where either of these shows get canceled, mostly because each one has a dedicated audience and honestly, Fox doesn’t have many other scripted hits. They need both of these shows in order to continue pushing and promoting some of their other properties, and this could help them out immensely in the long run.

