Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale will be two-hour event; see air date

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 has contained its fair share of big moments and yet, the biggest could very well still be to come.

Today, ABC unveiled their full lineup of finale dates across the board and within that, we’ve learned that the Ellen Pompeo series is going to be tying things up on Thursday, May 26 with a two-hour event starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It is also going to be ending the season with its milestone 400th episode, otherwise known as the sort of thing very few shows ever receive. (Earlier this year, Law & Order: SVU had its 500th episode, and we’ve also seen NCIS hit #400 back in the fall of 2020.)

It’s far too early to tell exactly what is coming during this finale, but we certainly hope that by this point, Meredith has figured out whether or not she’s going to be heading to Minnesota to take the job there. We know there are positive reasons for her to make the move, whether they be financial or for love, given that Nick Marsh is mostly based out of the state. There are of course a number of other stories and big reveals that could come along the way, so we’ll have to see what comes about with those.

For those who are curious, Grey’s Anatomy will not be joined on the night by the finale of Station 19; the firefighter drama will be ending a week earlier on May 19. It’s not that much of a surprise that it is ending a little bit earlier, given that it typically has fewer episodes that Grey’s does. In general, though, both shows probably have shorter orders than they would in a year without the global health crisis playing a part.

What do you want to see on the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale?

Do you think the story could tie together in some altogether-shocking way? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, be sure to stay here at the site for all sorts of other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

