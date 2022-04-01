Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15 promo: Bailey & a heart attack fear

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15 on ABC next week, we better be prepared for bad things to happen. In general, this should probably be the philosophy we have for every installment in one way or another.

So what’s coming up? We know that Meredith Grey is contemplating a move to Minnesota, largely because she has such an important offer there from Dr. Hamilton. There is no guarantee that she’s going to take it, but at this point, we understand why she’d at least think about it. There’s so much important work to be done there, she could make a ton of money, and she’d also be close to Nick, who she is building some sort of relationship with.

To the surprise of no one, the idea of Meredith being on the move is not sitting well with none other than Miranda Bailey, who is clearly stressed for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that her residency program is being heavily scrutinized. There are concerns over the program’s future, and then she learns that one of the hospital’s most important doctors could be leaving. She gets upset and, shortly after, she starts to have pain that looks indicative of a heart attack. We know Bailey’s history here, so anytime we see that is a cause for concern.

Do we think she will recovery from this? We sure hope so! Chandra Wilson is a national treasure and one of the most important people in the Grey’s Anatomy world. She, Ellen Pompeo, and James Pickens Jr. are the only original cast members who have been there from the beginning; we’d hope that they would all be around until we get to the complete end of the road.

