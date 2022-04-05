Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 air date: ‘Tangled Up in Blue’

For those who have not heard already, Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 is going to be the penultimate episode of the season. With that, it’s a fair estimation that whatever happens here is going be especially important compared to what we see most of the year.

While CBS has yet to release a lot of information about this story, there are a couple of things we can go ahead and discuss, whether it be the title for this hour or the official air date. Per the network, “Tangled Up in Blue” is the name for episode 19, and it is going to air on Friday, April 29. For those looking for more information, there is a new episode on Friday, followed by a three-week break before the remaining installments come on the air. The finale is set for May 6.

So why are there only 20 episodes this season? The answer is likely the same as it’s been for shorter orders of your favorite shows the past couple of years: The global health crisis. It’s just insanely difficult for shows to move at the same speed as they once did. This is still the most episodes we’ve had since season 9, so we’re not altogether bitter about that. Safety just has to come first, and we know that there are extra time-consuming procedures that need to happen now in order to get these episodes on the air.

Hopefully, we’re going to get some news about a season 13 before these final episodes air. With a number of CBS shows already getting that renewal, we’re just sitting around now and waiting for more on a select few.

