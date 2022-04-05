The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13: Will Park, Morgan live together?

Going into tonight’s The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13, we knew in advance that Park and Morgan were potentially taking a big step in the relationship. However, it was not clear what that would mean.

Luckily, we got a little bit more information on that very subject early on tonight. Morgan wanted to move in with her boyfriend and on the surface, it felt like the right time. They know each other extremely well, they spend a lot of time together as-is, and being under the same roof would probably save them a lot of time and inconvenience going back and form.

However, as the episode progressed, one problem also started to emerge: Park didn’t seme to be altogether gung-ho about the idea. Any suggested apartment was met with some excuse as to why it wasn’t good enough!

Our hope was that at some point during this process, we’d start to get a better sense of what was holding Park back. Why have any anxiety at all over this? He admittedly that in the end, he was concerned over money. In between caring for his father and debt from medical school, he was struggling with the idea of being somewhere he couldn’t quite afford. Pride was getting in the way — he wanted the feeling of “paying his own way,” and in the end, moving somewhere else would mean Morgan taking on the lion’s share of the load.

What did Park decide?

At the end of the episode, he came over to Morgan’s place and admitted that he used his pride to avoid being truthful to her. He admitted that it was a big step, but it was something he was into. We hope that’s the case, since Morgan just found the perfect house for them!

