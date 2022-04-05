The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14 spoilers: A look towards ‘Potluck’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14, and we’re absolutely psyched to dive into it!

So what can we say about this particular story? Well, let’s kick things off here with the title of “Potluck.” Unfortunately, there wasn’t a whole lot else released about this episode in advance, but you can probably draw some assumptions based on the name itself. Typically, this is a reference to some sort of gathering, usually among friends or family where there is a ton of food involved. In a lot of ways, the staff at the St. Bonaventure Hospital is one big family, especially when you consider all of the arguments and disagreements that they tend to have.

Rest assured that if you love this episode, there’s at least one more coming the following week, as well. There’s so much good stuff still worth being excited about this season, and we know already that season 5 is coming on the other side of the horizon.

