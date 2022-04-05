This Is Us season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Another Kate, Toby argument

In just a matter of hours, you are going to see This Is Us season 6 episode 11 arrive on NBC! There are many different things we could say about “Saturday in the Park” in advance, but we really should begin with this: There’s almost sure to be heartbreak. Just think about the situation at hand here!

We know that at some point over this episode, we are going to see the day it all falls apart. This is the catalyst for Kate and Toby’s divorce, whether it be over the smoker, Jack going missing, or something else entirely. The two are not getting along, and that’s apparent to just about everyone — and yes, that includes even little Jack himself.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below to see more of our thoughts on where the episode tonight could go. We will be back with a full review before too long, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s the best way to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates.

In a video over at Entertainment Weekly, you can see one particular argument presumably before the smoker incident, one that shows events from Jack’s perspective. He can hear his parents fighting, and understand the tension that is present in the house. However, he can also tell that there is joy in the form of him being able to go to the park — there’s even a song that Kate has created to make doing it easier.

Just in watching this, you get all of the evidence in the world that Jack is better off in Los Angeles right now than San Francisco. He already has a situation that works for him! Something could be created sure in a new place that works for him, but absolutely it would take some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 11?

Have any particular hopes for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







