The Flash season 8 episode 10 promo: The search for the Black Flame

With The Flash season 8 episode 10 coming on The CW this Wednesday, are we starting to get close to come answers? Or, is it more likely that we’re going to see this Black Flame story linger for a good while?

One of the things that we do appreciate about this story arc right now is pretty simple: It’s different! We haven’t seen anything on the show like it in a long time, and there’s something fun that comes with that. We can have almost a whodunnit on our hands, though there are a lot of fun theories online already as to who it could be.

Personally, we’re still riding with the theory that it is some sort of character played by Robbie Amell, who we know is coming back this season. Also, it’s Killer Frost who volunteers to try and draw out the Flame in the promo below, and Caitlin’s connection to the character is pretty well-established at this point. It just makes sense to use her for this sort of role! Why wouldn’t the writers want to bring versions of Caitlin and Firestorm together in some shape or form now? It’s nostalgia from the earlier seasons of the show, and we may need that at this point now that some original cast members have left along with iconic villains like the Reverse-Flash and Zoom.

Of course, we do expect the reveal of who the Black Flame is to be just one of the surprises here! There’s also the matter of how to stop them, and that’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to figure out either. In the end, we’re looking here at a situation where it is one problem after another that Team Flash needs to solve.

