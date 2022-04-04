So You Think You Can Dance season 17: JoJo Siwa, Glee alum to judge

We knew that a major judging overhaul was coming for So You Think You Can Dance season 17, but even we didn’t see this coming!

Today, Fox confirmed that former contestant-turned-choreographer Stephen “tWitch” Boss is going to be on the panel for the upcoming season, and he will be joined by internet star and recent Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa. She’s been a part of the dance world for most of her life, and was of course once known for being a part of Dance Moms. It’s crazy to think that she will be judging many performers who are older than her and yet, she does know a good bit about what makes a routine electric and fun.

Meanwhile, these two are going to be joined by someone very much familiar to the Fox family already in Glee alum Matthew Morrison. He’s an accomplished Broadway performer, and he will be able to bring that perspective to the show, as well.

We suppose if you want to nitpick the choices this year, you can easily argue that none of the three are necessarily experts in ballroom, even if they are all familiar with it in a number of different ways. We also can’t speak to whether or not they will have chemistry. Nonetheless, this move represents the show clearly trying to go younger, though you do run the risk of alienating people who loved Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe, who were once staples of the franchise. Originally the panel was set to be a little more similar going into this season, but that was before the global health crisis forced the show to shut down a couple of years back. This is in a lot of ways a revival, and with that comes a significant changing of the guard.

