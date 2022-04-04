Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 18 talk

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 3 episode 18 premiere in a matter of hours? There is of course a lot of great stuff to get into here, especially with us now firmly in the home stretch of the season.

Unfortunately, we have to kick things off here by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Why? It’s the same reason why there’s no episodes of any of your favorite CBS shows tonight. The national title game for men’s college basketball is on the air later, and this is a TV event a lot of networks are avoiding due to losing viewers. Heck, even the NBA is not airing any games tonight! For CBS, there’s a double-whammy here in the sense that there’s no new episode of Bob Hearts Abishola or any of their other shows next week, either. Go ahead and blame the CMT Awards for that.

For now, be prepared for this sitcom, plus The Neighborhood and both of the NCIS shows, to be coming back on Monday, April 18. Meanwhile, it’s already been announced that the Bob Hearts Abishola finale will arrive on May 23. There’s not likely going to be a new episode every Monday from the 18th until the end of the season, but there should be a number of great stories along the way. (Rest assured, we’ll have more to share once the news is official.)

Oh, and if you missed the news recently, both of CBS’ Monday-night sitcoms have another season coming! With that in mind, you can rest easy and not be panicked that we’re getting to a series finale soon.

