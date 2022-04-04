Legacies season 4 spoilers: Blindspot alum Luke Mitchell signs on!

Legacies season 4 is going to have another fascinating face enter the fray on Thursday’s new episode, and he’s someone you’re likely aware of already if you’re a regular CW viewer.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, former The Tomorrow People / The Republic of Sarah star Luke Mitchell is going to be recurring on the show coming up. His role is that of Ken, described as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being.” Does anyone else find it hilarious that someone named Ken is one of the most powerful beings in existence?

Anyhow, this should be a fun role for the Blindspot alum Mitchell, and there’s also an interesting behind-the-scenes connection he has with Legacies already! He is married to Rebecca Breeds, who already appears on the series as Aurora.

If you haven’t seen some of the other things coming up in Thursday’s new episode, we suggest that you view either the promo or the synopsis below:

IN AND OUT – The Super Squad rallies together to test their abilities, with help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisoff). Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) experiences some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues on his quest for peace. Also starring Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard and Omono Okojie. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Jose Molina and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#410). Original airdate 4/7/2022.

Even though this has been by far the darkest season of Legacies so far, we still like their ability to have a little bit of fun here and there. Hopefully, this guest spot will serve as a great opportunity for that and a whole lot more.

Related – Check out some more news on Legacies right now!

What do you want to see from Luke Mitchell on Legacies season 4?’

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







