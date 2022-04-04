Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 18 spoilers

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting into season 4 episode 18 in the near future? Just like you would imagine, there’s a lot of great stuff to get into within this article.

So where do we start? Unfortunately, it’s by getting some of the bad news out of the way. Due to the national championship game of the NCAA men’s basketball, CBS is opting to press pause on all of their shows tonight. Meanwhile, there’s also no new episode next week due to the CMT Music Awards. With all of this in mind, we’re in a situation now where we’re left waiting until Monday, April 18 to see the show back with “Welcome to the Feud.” This is an installment where a lot of interesting stuff stuff is going to happen, and you can get a sense of some of it courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Feud” – When Dave’s job requires him to mediate a feud between two wealthy brothers, Calvin tries to help find common ground but winds up complicating the process. Also, Gemma turns to Tina for assistance in navigating Grover’s first crush, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 18 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is happening beyond this episode? There are a couple of different things worth noting. For starters, the season 4 finale is currently scheduled for Monday, May 23. Meanwhile, there is already a season 5 ordered! It’s nice to have that comfort right now since it means you can enjoy the stories ahead for the next month and a half without having to worry about anything else. We just wish we could be that comfortable with a lot of shows out there.

For those wondering, the photo above is for the upcoming April 18 episode.

What do you want to see on The Neighborhood season 4 episode 18 when it airs?

Are you bummed the show isn't on the air tonight?

