Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 38)

The latest Veto Ceremony has come and gone within the Big Brother Canada 10 house, and here we are again with a week where the power was used!

This time around, though, someone on the block in Kevin won the Veto and used it; with that in mind, he was able to convince Marty to nominate someone in Hermon who was his target all along. Amazingly, he was able to do this without too many people suspecting that he and Josh were that close. A part of this was due to Marty believing that Betty had a power, and leaving her on the block would “flush it out.” (Betty, of course, has no power at all.)

Marty has indicated that Hermon is the target and more than likely, he will be the one leaving on Thursday pending some last-minute flip. The funny thing is that Marty and others are convinced that Hermon won’t be on the jury when in reality, he could become one of the most influential people out there. First jurors often have a lot of sway since future evictees see them as a source of comfort.

One thing we do want to get into here is a lot of stupid false narratives that just because Hermon is high-energy and confident, that he is somehow intimidating. He’s not. He’s just a big personality who wants to dance and have fun in the game. It’s why it was so ridiculous that Jess freaked out about him during their HoH reign. Hermon will be missed in terms of his presence if he gets evicted, and Marty’s going to be for a world of hurt depending on where things go moving forward this season.

One of the things we’re most curious about moving forward now is who is truly going to be the dominant force. It’s easy to say that Kevin and Summer have played great games, but this is the second week in a row where Summer could be losing a key ally and Kevin’s style of play often leads to them being found out too early. We still wonder how much of a mistake it was to keep Gino, who could go on a comp run with Jacey-Lynne down the road.

