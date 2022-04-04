Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 13 preview

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see season 5 episode 13 air in just a matter of hours?

If there is any confusion out there about this, we more than understand. Remember for a moment here that a significant chunk of primetime television is in repeats tonight due to men’s college basketball airing its national title game.

Yet, that is not the case for the Freddie Highmore drama! You are going to be seeing The Good Doctor air an installment titled “Growing Pains,” and it could contain a big storyline for Shaun as his philosophy towards a patient may different from many of the doctors around him. Meanwhile, there’s a big story coming for Morgan and Park, as well!

For more insight, check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Growing Pains” – While Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage “biohacker” whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain. Additionally, Dr. Reznick looks to take the next step in her relationship with Dr. Park on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 4 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

As we look beyond this episode, there are some other great things to celebrate. Take, for starters, the fact that there’s another new episode next week! We also know that the show has already been renewed for a season 6, so you don’t have to worry about that. You can just sit back, relax, and enjoy what is coming up … or be afraid of any and all dramatic twists that the writers could be bringing to the table.

