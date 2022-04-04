The Rookie season 4 episode 18 promo: Chen & Bradford dance!

Is there a chance for some romance between Chen and Bradford, finally, on The Rookie season 4 episode 18? It feels like, if nothing else, we could be on the road to something.

In the promo below for this weekend’s new episode, you can see that the two are finally going to have that dance together! This is something that was first teased at the end of last season and since that time, they have teased us about this in pretty much every shape or form possible.

However, the two have had their own relationships going on for some of this season, which of course started to make us wonder if things were stalling out entirely. Yet, you can see the two parties dancing in the promo below! We can’t say for sure that this is a promise of anything, but it does make us at least a little more hopeful we could be on the road … and isn’t that better than not having any assurances at all? We tend to at least think so.

Ultimately, there’s another big question that the promo makes us wonder, as well: Are we about to see Harper and James getting married? She proposed to him and now, they could be tying the knot before they welcome their baby! All of this could set the stage for something big, but is it possible that James is having second thoughts? One of the big stumbling blocks here may simply be how fast things are going right now. We want the best for Harper, but of course a lot has transpired as of late and for James, it may be a lot mentally.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get an answer to some of these questions coming up — we may have to wait longer for more on Chen and Bradford.

