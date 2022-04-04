Is Snowpiercer new tonight on TNT? What sort of exciting stuff can you expect for this world down the road?

We know that following the events of this past episode, there’s going to be a real eagerness to have more stories coming up soon. Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting at least for a little while in order to see them. There is no new installment tonight and beyond just that, there won’t be one for the foreseeable future — last week was the finale! We at least know that there is a season 4 coming. Not only that, but it is already in production! It’s already been announced that Agents of SHIELD alum Clark Gregg is going to be joining the cast for the next iteration of the show, as is a new showrunner in Paul Zbyszewski. (Ironically, Paul also worked on Agents of SHIELD.)

Speaking in a statement about the behind-the-scenes changes and what could be coming up next, here is what executive producers Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon had to say:

“We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer – from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel. Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum.”

When could it premiere?

Odds are, you’ll be waiting at least for a little while to see what’s coming up next. We’d love for it to be back later this year, but that is highly unlikely. It feels like TNT really likes the winter timeslot for this show, so we’re circling (in pencil) a start date in early 2023. We should get a little more news about that as the year moves along.

