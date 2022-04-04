Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get some more stories for Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast?

The good news that we can report as of this writing is that we are absolutely going to get some more great stuff before long on the NCIS spin-off. However, it’s not going to be tonight. The show is off the air due to CBS wanting to avoid college basketball’s title game, and they also are going to have it off next week due to a simulcast for the CMT Music Awards. The plan for right now is for it to come back on Monday, April 18. Once it airs then, we’re expecting at least one more hiatus, but then new installments the rest of the way.

So while you are waiting for the show to come back, why not at least share a few more details on what you can expect? Go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Nurture” – The NCIS team investigates a shipwreck carrying exotic animals that now threaten the native wildlife on Oahu. Also, Alex sustains a career-ending injury and Kai asks Melanie, a fish and wildlife agent, out on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This feels like one of those episodes that on the surface, is going to bring you a little bit of everything. You’re going to have an action-packed case for sure but beyond just that, some personal and devastating stuff for Alex that could cause a lot of different discussions about the future. Hopefully, we’ll see some footage from this episode over the next week and a half; we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that!

