NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 19 return date: A look at ‘Nurture’

After tonight’s huge crossover event, do you want to see the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 19 return date at CBS? We’re happy to dive more into that, even if the news we’ve got from the get-go isn’t of the most pleasant variety.

After all, the crossover is the last episode of either this show or the flagship NCIS for a while. At the moment, the plan is to bring NCIS: Hawaii back on Monday, April 18 with a story titled “Nurture.” The show’s on hiatus next week due to NCAA basketball competition and after that, it’s preempted for the CMT Awards. The silver lining to the hiatus is that this could give NCIS: Hawaii a chance to air more stories in succession — or at least that’s what we hope.

Story-wise, we do at least have a good sense of what’s coming. Just take a look at the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Nurture” – The NCIS team investigates a shipwreck carrying exotic animals that now threaten the native wildlife on Oahu. Also, Alex sustains a career-ending injury and Kai asks Melanie, a fish and wildlife agent, out on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Ultimately, this is one of the strangest premises for an episode that we’ve seen — we’ve got romance, a shipwreck, animals running amok, and also a pretty significant story for Alex at the same time. NCIS: Hawaii is a show that seems to be embracing inventive ideas at the end of the season, and that’s certainly something we appreciate. After all, it’s almost certainly going to be coming back for a second season and it’s our hope that they will dive into even more creative stuff down the road.

