Killing Eve series finale: Could it set the stage for a spin-off?

We know that the Killing Eve series finale isn’t quite here yet but even still, we’re looking to what the future could hold.

First and foremost, we wonder this: Is it possible that the story with The Twelve isn’t resolved 100% in this upcoming episode? We’re starting to wonder if there’s really enough time. Sure, we’ve seen the likes of Lars, Konstantin, and Helene killed over the past couple of episodes, but our concern is that the story is rushing too fast to get to the finish line. In doing so, they may not be giving us proper context for some of the series’ biggest moments.

We’ve said from the start that Killing Eve is the story of Eve and Villanelle’s relationship. The Twelve is a part of the plot of this story, but the organization isn’t 100% the story itself. We don’t think they need to be altogether emphasized in the finale. We won’t Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s characters together working to achieve their common goal. Maybe that is stopping The Twelve, but even if they do that, are there still remnants that remain?

We don’t think we’re getting a spin-off about either of these characters. Instead, keep your eyes peeled for something more in regards of Carolyn, especially since there may not be time for her to get proper closure for her. If not Carolyn, is the show setting up something more for Pam? Maybe, but she’s such a new character and we don’t know if the enthusiasm would be there.

Do you think the Killing Eve series finale could be setting the stage for a spin-off?

