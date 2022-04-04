Is All American new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting season 4 episode 14 on the air in just a matter of hours?

It absolutely goes without saying, but of course we’d love for another installment to be on the air tonight! Unfortunately, that’s just not going to happen. Because of the college basketball championship game, the football-centric drama is taking a week off. You should note that this is not some extremely long hiatus, and the plan here is to bring it back for more on April 11 and then also April 18.

Want to read more about what the plans are moving forward? Rest assured, we’ve got details on both of these episodes below! It’s clear there’s a lot of cool stuff to look forward to here…

Season 4 episode 14, “Changes” – A DIFFERENT LENS – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues to try and prove himself during practices, which seems to go unnoticed, but when a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field, he considers it. Coop (Bre-Z) begins a new job at a nursing home and gets some sage advice from an elderly woman. With the encouragement of Asher (Cody Christian), JJ (Hunter Clowdus) gets a tutor which helps him confront a vulnerable time in his past through his term paper. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is frustrated with her living situation, but also finds some inspiration for her next article. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) forms a criminal defense law venture in the community but struggles to find her footing. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#414). Original airdate 4/11/2022.

Season 4 episode 15, “C.R.E.A.M (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” – IT’S NOT ALL WHAT IT SEEMS – After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) sees some teammates landing lucrative NIL deals, his ambitions for them continues to grow. Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) new friendship with some teammates becomes more complicated than he imagined. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets a new perspective for her NIL piece after not giving up and following her gut. Asher (Cody Christian) and the crew get a new perspective about their group dynamic from an outsider. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) jumps to conclusions while protecting someone at her new job. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#415). Original airdate 4/18/2022.

By the end of these episodes, it’s absolutely our hope that we see more of what Spencer’s future will look like. It’s also good that we’re seeing the show dive into something like NIL, which is reasonably new in the sports world and still very much important.

Below, you can take a further look at what’s ahead in episode 14! There’s clearly a lot to prepare for…

