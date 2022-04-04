Better Call Saul season 6 photo: The anticipation is real

The premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 is set to come on AMC in just a couple of weeks — are you ready for things to get crazy?

The network has already done a good job promoting the show, and really, they’ve used a slow, methodical approach to figuring that out. We’ve gotten a number of fun little teases already, and we tend to think that more are coming before too long!

What we can offer you is the post below from the show’s Twitter account below, one that includes the caption of “time to grow up.” What is this a reminder of? More than anything else, it’s a sign that the show is getting set to move further into a totally-different era. We also don’t think that Jimmy a.k.a. Saul is altogether keen to listen to that advice.

We know already that Saul Goodman is the sort of character who partakes in a wide array of childish habits. This is someone who decides to embrace cutting corners and doing anything to get a quick buck; it’s not until he becomes Gene that he fully understands the consequences of his actions. He now lives in misery, constantly looking over his shoulder and unsure what is going to happen to him.

Could that change? Potentially, but we won’t have an answer for at least another couple of weeks. We’re not even sure it would then; it really comes down to when the writers want to progress the Gene storyline.

