This Is Us season 6: What script made Mandy Moore throw up?

There’s a new episode of This Is Us season 6 airing tomorrow night on NBC but, for the sake of this article, let’s looking down the road.

To be specific, let’s discuss a story that was so beautiful, it apparently made longtime series star Mandy Moore sick. That’s how much she cares about the show, and how emotional some of the stuff at the end of the series could be.

Speaking (via Glamour) while at the PaleyFest panel for the show recently, creator Dan Fogelman told a story about the final episodes — one that led to an anecdote about Mandy throwing up:

It’s funny because I just literally finished writing the final script. It’s been a long time coming and I held off on writing the final words, and I would always tell the guys I have the general shape of it, but I feel really confident that we’re going to do what you’re asking. This has been 7 years of your life, for me, 8 years, and you think about some of these shows that end, and people ask if it worked, and we’ve taken it very seriously. I’ve written the final two episodes and I feel very confident. I will tell you one thing, the second to last script, it made Mandy throw up. Hopefully not ugly throw up.

Moore, for the record, responded by saying the script “was so beautiful and upsetting that that was my physical reaction.” It’s the word “upsetting” that makes us absolutely terrified … and this isn’t even for the series finale! If this is her reaction to this, just imagine what’s happening with the final episode.

There is a very upsetting moment coming on Tuesday’s episode, as well: The apparent end of Kate and Toby’s marriage. Prepare for that accordingly.

