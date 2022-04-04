The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 photo: Panabaker sticks around!

Even though Cynthia Panabaker’s storyline with her daughter-in-law may have been resolved on The Blacklist last week, the character is staying put!

This weekend, NBC released some of their first photos for their upcoming season 9 episode 15 titled “Andrew Kennison,” and they allow us the chance to see the Senator still on the show, and in the midst of some sort of heated discussion with Ressler.

So what is going on here? It’s possible that Ressler and the rest of the Task Force are trying to cash in one a favor that Panabaker certainly owes them at this point. We know that Andrew Kennison is the subject of a lot of chatter right now — Cooper’s blackmailer wanted him moved and beyond just that, the character also is tied to Liz and the tracker. He seemed to be the person responsible for coming up with the idea in the first place! There’s some sort of common connection here, though it’s not entirely clear what it is.

Could it still be possible that this is related somehow to Cynthia? We’ve had a theory for a while that she has a grudge against Cooper, and we know that she did have a burn notice out on Liz. You can easily argue that she does have some sort of a motive, but there is also evidence to the contrary. She made it clear on this past episode that she’s trying to stay on the straight and narrow and if we believe her, she’s probably not capable of any of this stuff!

