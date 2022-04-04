Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be seeing season 3 episode 13 arrive in just a matter of hours? We know that we’ve had a lot of episodes airing as of late but unfortunately, that also means that we’re due for a little bit of a break.

Alas, that time for a break is now: There is no new episode of the show tonight, and the same goes for the flagship series, as well. So what’s the reason for this? It has to do solely with the presence of NCAA Basketball. The national time game is on the air tonight and because of that, Fox is pushing some of their programming back. You will get to see the 9-1-1 spin-off back on Monday, April 11 — not only that, but there’s another episode coming on the 18th! You can get insight on both of them below, just in case you want to be psyched in advance for what’s coming…

Season 3 episode 13 – The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine. Tommy goes on a first date and Carlos is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor in the all-new “Riddle of the Sphynx” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-313) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Season 3 episode 14 – Owen and the 126 race to emergencies at a fast food drive-thru, a high school wrestling match and a case of road rage – all with one common element tying them together. Meanwhile, Tommy’s estranged brother-in-law makes a surprise appearance in Austin, and Marjan confronts Capt. Strand about his anger management issues in the all-new “Impulse Control” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-314) (TV-14 L, V)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 13 when it returns to Fox?

Share some of your thoughts and theories now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







