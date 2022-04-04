Billions season 6 episode 12 (finale) promo: President Mike Prince?

As you prepare to see Billions season 6 episode 12 on Showtime next week, you also better prepare yourselves for an epic, dramatic finale!

After all, it seems like we now understand further what Mike Prince is doing when it comes to his succession plan: He wants to be President of the United States! Clearly, this is not a guy who has a pretty simple endgame he is trying to achieve: He is shooting for the moon! With that in mind, he wants to have everything prepared to make a proper run at it.

Of course, Mike Prince getting into the Oval Office is not going to be easy when you think about what else is going to be happening in his orbit. Both he and Chuck Rhoades are squaring off one final time, and for the loser here could mean a stint in prison. The promo mentions that on a number of different occasions, and this leaves us absolutely petrified as to how all of this could wrap up.

Is Paul Giamatti or Corey Stoll leaving the show after all of this? If one of these character ends up in prison, we don’t know how they continue the same way. Yet, the whole intention here may be to have us guessing. The show is very good at seeing characters weasel their way out of some tough situations.

Here’s the one question that we’re still wondering: Why didn’t Chuck sniff all of this out beforehand with Prince? So much of what he’s done over the course of the season has been in pursuit of this particular endgame. A big part of what will make the finale exciting is of course whether Mike gets what he wants, but at the same time, we also don’t need Billions to become about politics. Here’s hoping for another twist to turn up…

