Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? What can we expect to see on the first-responder drama moving forward?

Of course, there’s a lot of stuff that is worth discussing here, but let’s start off by getting the necessary out of the way. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight. It’s a little bit of a bummer because we just had a lengthy hiatus not that long ago, but there is a particular reason for it. All of this is tied to the NCAA National Title Game, and it’s clear that nobody wants to air up against that. In the end, we can’t say that we’re altogether surprised by that.

So what are you going to see when the show does return? We’re happy to hand down a little more info all about that! Go ahead and check out not only the synopsis and promo for season 5 episode 13 below, but also the one airing the following week, as well.

Season 5 episode 13 – Athena investigates a robbery at a gas station that takes an unexpected turn when the would-be victim turns the tables on her assailant. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 race to rescue a novice diver who panics while in a shark cage, and a house sitter terrified of spiders. Then, Eddie reaches his breaking point, Chimney returns to the 118 and Maddie shares some news with Buck, who realizes he has to come clean with Taylor in the all-new “Fear-o-Phobia” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-512) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 5 episode 14 – The members of the 118 race into action when a women falls over her penthouse balcony. Meanwhile, Athena investigates when a bike rider is impaled on a stop sign, Eddie begins his therapy for his PTSD and survivor’s guilt and Maddie fears the worst when Jee-Yun falls ill in the all-new “Dumb Luck” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-513) (TV-14 L, V)

Just for the sake of clarity, this hiatus is unfortunately going to extend over to the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show as well. Both are going to be on hiatus for at least a little while.

