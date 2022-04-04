Grammys 2022: In Memoriam honors Taylor Hawkins, DMX, Meat Loaf

Tonight, the 2022 Grammys presented their In Memoriam segment, which is an opportunity to lovingly remember all of the greats from the past year.

We will of course start here by saying that we’re very-much aware of how polarizing the segment can be. Often, there are names omitted that end up drawing disappointment from a lot of people out there. We’ve come to expect that over time.

The tribute tonight started with a lengthy look back at the life and career of legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away recently. It was hard not to be emotional when you started to hear “My Hero” playing in the background. (This was especially notable since Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform tonight before understandably canceling after Hawkins’ death.)

So who else was honored tonight? It was hard to jot down every name, but some of the following people received a tribute n some form: Marilyn Bergman, Gary Brooker, Sarah Dash, Ken Kragen, Biz Markie, Rusty Young, Connie Bradley, Roger Hawkins, Betty Davis, Lisa Roy. Charlie Watts, Meat Loaf, Don Everly, Ronnie Spector, Ralph Emery, Young Dolph, Nanci Griffith, Jessie D, Mark Lanegan, Shock G, Jeremy Lubbock, Lloyd Price, Jon Lind, Greg Tate, Elliot Mazer, Bobbie Nelson, BJ Thomas, DMX, and Dallas Frazier.

We do think the Grammys did their absolute best to give us worthy tributes to everyone tonight, especially with the intricate vocals that they had. If you are a fan of West Side Story, this probably caused you to choke up even more than you would have otherwise.

We could see some other there being a bit sad that some big names in comedy like Bob Saget and Norm Macdonald were not included, given that comedy has been a big part of the Grammys over the years. Yet, there are likely tributes to them coming at the Emmys.

