Winning Time season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Lightning in a Bottle’

As you prepare yourself for Winning Time season 1 episode 6 on HBO next week, remember this: The Showtime Lakers have arrived! It doesn’t seem like we’re going to be spending a whole lot more time on the buildup and instead, we’re moving into a point where the season is underway and Dr. Buss has to figure out how to build on what he already has.

This is where things get rather difficult. As the promo for episode 6 reminded us, there is such a thing as a public versus private image that needs to be balanced out. On the surface, Laker games need to seem like the pinnacle of entertainment and they’re well on their way to being that. A little bit of “lightning in a bottle” has been captured already — people are talking about the games again! Not only that, but they’re chatting about the stars and watching eagerly from home.

So can the team take the next level? The focus in the promo tonight was very much about building up the basketball, whether it be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar finding more of his inner fight or Magic Johnson pushing himself to the next level. We also were teased a little bit on the Magic v. Bird showdowns that would define a significant part of this era.

The only other thing to prepare for moving forward is for Buss to face financial questions. Building a team like this, after all, is such a huge investment. Also, we’re going to see more of a spotlight on his daughter Jeanie Buss, and that makes sense given her current role running the Lakers. She was around the team for so many years and because of that, of course she learned a great deal about how to operate it.

