Sanditon season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Garden party problems

Curious to learn a little bit more about Sanditon season 2 episode 4? This is a story that is coming to PBS next week and based on early details, it looks as though unwelcome reunions will be a part of the story. There will be tragedy, a little bit of mystery, and of course a little bit of romance, as well. This is a show that tries to check off a number of boxes, and we don’t think that is going to change in the near future.

Want to get a few more details now as to what the next story is going to be about? Then go ahead and check out the full Sanditon season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

Tension mounts when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at Lady Denham’s garden party; Georgiana learns a vital piece of information; Alison’s much desired proposal nearly ends in tragedy; Edward attempts to exploit Clara’s predicament.

This is one of those episodes where in the end, it could be rather difficult to predict where things go — and the story is probably better off for that. Who doesn’t love a bit of unpredictability? We’re hoping for some surprises, but also for some resolution when it comes to at least some of the tension that is present entering this episode.

Because Sanditon does already have that season 3 renewal, you don’t have to be altogether worried when it comes to the long-term future. With that in mind, we can all just sit back and more or less enjoy the story that is right there in front of us. We also still think the show needs that following the casting shake-up following the first season. It’s not that much of a shock that it would take a little while for it to properly find its footing.

