The Rookie season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Harper’s key decision

Are you ready to check out The Rookie season 4 episode 18? Luckily, ABC won’t be making you wait too long for it! This is an episode titled “Backstabbers” that is going to come out next week and per some early estimations, it’s going to be thoroughly entertaining. There will be emotional moments, but also ones where the supporting cast get a chance to shine.

Want to get a sense of what we’re talking about here? Well, for starters, this episode is going to show Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford facing a little bit of conflict. While this on the surface may feel like bad news, there are a few different things to remember here. First and foremost, consider that this story could cause the two to concern how much they mean to each other. Who knows? Maybe this also sets them up for something more down the road.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Rookie season 4 episode 18 synopsis with some more information on what’s coming up next:

“Backstabbers” – After the robbery of a train filled with valuable auction items turns deadly, the team is called to investigate. Meanwhile, Officer Chen has doubts about being Sergeant Bradford’s aid and is upset when he doesn’t give her the recognition she deserves. Elsewhere, Officer Harper takes matters into her own hands and makes a life-changing decision about her personal life on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Greg Grunberg as Larry “Badger” Macer, Drew Seely as Francis Bloomfield, Olesya Rulin as Danielle Bloomfield and Brandon Larracuente as Thackeray Bloomfield.

As for Harper’s big decision, we already have a good sense that this will define at least the remainder of the season for her — if not the rest of the series.

