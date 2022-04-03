Outlander season 6 episode 6 promo: Is Wendigo Donner back?

We know that Outlander season 6 episode 6 is airing on Starz next week, but are we close to ready for the chaos that comes with it?

Let’s start this article by addressing further the cliffhanger at the end of episode 5: The (apparent) return of Wendigo Donner. While we didn’t see the imprisoned man’s face directly, there are enough clues that this is, in fact, the fellow time-traveler who made an infamous appearance at the end of last season. There are multiple storylines from the books that the show could be tackling with him soon, and that’s something they clearly want you to be aware of at this time.

The promo below does not directly reference Donner in the same way that the cliffhanger does, it is a reminder that there is danger coming the Frasers’ way on all fronts. Take, for example, with the illness that impacts Claire on a serious level. This is something that could set in motion a shocking series of events involving Malva Christie that could alter life at the Ridge forever. Things have been building towards this for a while, but we hesitate to say too much more in fear of giving something away. This is a story that will test the bond between Jamie and Claire, but where would this show be without all these tests? We’re still confident they’ll pull through, given that they’re one of the most dedicated couples you’ll ever see on any show like this.

There are only three episodes remaining this season, and there is a lot that will be included in here before we get to an enormously-long Droughtlander once more. We don’t necessarily think that all of A Breath of Snow and Ashes will be covered, and there’s no reason for it to be. Remember that season 7 is going to be 16 episodes! There’s no reason to rush anything along here.

Related – Get some more news on Outlander, including some further bits of information as to what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







