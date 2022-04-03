Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the Nathan Fillion drama back following a substantial hiatus?

As so many of you probably know at this point, there’s some pretty compelling stuff still to come with season 4, and we’re happy to report that it begins tonight! In some ways, it may even be a surprising choice to have the show back on the air tonight, given the fact that it is airing opposite the Grammys. We’d be a little more concerned about the ratings implications here were it not for the fact that it has already been renewed for another season. Therefore, don’t be too bummed in the event that the awards show ends up siphoning away a handful of viewers.

Want to get a few more details now on what the future holds? Well, the title for this upcoming episode is “Coding” and if you look below, you can get a handful of other details all about where things are going from here:

“Coding” – Officer John Nolan and the team feel they must negotiate with a distraught man who is holding a hospital hostage to ensure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are still a handful of episodes to go and within these, we’re expecting some dangerous situations, but then also a crossover! Remember here that there is an FBI-led spin-off coming with Niecy Nash as the star. That should be a lot of fun, and we wouldn’t be shocked if the two end up airing together at some point down the road.

