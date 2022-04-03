Riverdale season 6 episode 9 spoilers: ‘The Serpent Queen’s Gambit’

Want to learn a little bit more about Riverdale season 6 episode 9 next week? It starts with this: A reminder that town is in danger.

It makes sense for this story to be titled “The Serpent Queen’s Gambit” in a number of ways, mostly because you could see the battle between Percival and Archie & company as a metaphorical chess match. Percival makes his move, and then it’s up to everyone else to retaliate. There are a few people in particular in danger in this episode, with Toni being one of them! What is she going to do? Meanwhile, what does Cheryl have up her sleeve?

For a few more details, be sure to take a look at the full Riverdale season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE – After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman (#609). Original airdate 4/10/2022.

The thing that Riverdale does have to do at this point is really settle in and focus on some of its characters more than ever before. We think they’ve gotten into a place where they want to make things big, bold, and crazy, and we get that. Yet, it is these familiar faces from the comics who really define this show and got people watching in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







