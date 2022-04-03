Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? After last week’s two-episode event, are we going to have a chance to see something more now?

Obviously, we’d love to get more of the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell show and as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, we’re just not getting it tonight. Instead, we’re in a spot where we’re stuck waiting until Sunday, April 10 to get a sense of what lies ahead. The reason why is pretty simple: The Grammys are on the air! This is not the sort of competition that the network wants to run up against at all.

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming when the show does return next week? We’ve got more insight on that below; plus, a look at the story coming up after the fact.

Season 13 episode 15, “Perception” – Rountree and his younger sister are pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling. Also, NCIS investigates the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 16, “MWD” – NCIS investigates the kidnapping of Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog. Also, Sam looks to sell his boat so he can take care of his father who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In case you missed it…

It was recently announced that a season 14 IS happening at CBS! We’ve been worried for a while that this could be the final season, but at least we know now there’s one more year of the show to enjoy … and possibly more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







