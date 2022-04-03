Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to check out season 2 episode 14? It goes without saying that we want to. That’s especially the case when you consider the show was off the air last year as the network went with a two-hour block of NCIS: Los Angeles instead.

Well, here is where we come to the bad news: The Queen Latifah series is still off the air tonight. What’s the reason for this? It has to do, rather simply, with the presence of the Grammys a little bit later tonight. That is pushing back the entirety of the network’s lineup until April 10. There is a lot of good stuff coming, but you’re going to be waiting a good while to see some of it.

Now, let’s get to sharing a few more details about what’s ahead next week! Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Pulse” – McCall receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence. In need of confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment, McCall forms a tentative alliance with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton), a by-the-book CIA handler, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this episode, we tend to believe we’ll get a good run of them in the weeks that follow. Remember that CBS likes to build momentum leading into the all-important month of May. While there is no guarantee as of yet that The Equalizer will be renewed for another season, we’re pretty hopeful when you consider where the numbers lie at this point.

