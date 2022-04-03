NCIS season 19 episode 17: Diving into upcoming air dates!

If you have not heard the news already, unfortunately you are going to be waiting for a rather long time to see NCIS season 19 episode 17.

So how long are we talking about here? This episode, titled “Last Dance,” is coming on Monday, April 18. There aren’t any other details out there about it, but our hope is that this will change in the immediate future.

Beyond this is where things start to get a little bit more interesting. We’ve heard already that the finale is going to air on Monday, May 23. Meanwhile, we also know that there are 21 episodes in this particular season. With that in mind, we’re going to have at least one more hiatus after “Last Dance” and before the finale. If we had to guess, that hiatus is going to be happening in late April.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that major television networks like to have a lot of episodes on the air at this particular time of year. Also, they like to air a lot of episodes leading up to the finale as a way to build some proper momentum. We tend to think that this will be rather similar to what we see here. We’re expecting the final four episodes of season 19 to all air in May. This is of course just our speculation, but why wouldn’t CBS want to capitalize on their #1 ratings period? That just makes the most logical sense!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 17, let alone the rest of the season?

