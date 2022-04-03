Snowfall season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Louie, Franklin conflict continues

Snowfall season 5 episode 9 is the penultimate hour of the season, and it’s one where there could be some significant drama. It’s not something that is going to come out of the blue, though; instead, it’s a part of a feud that’s been ongoing under the surface for quite some time now.

Remember that at the end of season 4, Louie and Jerome opted to go their own way rather than be working directly under Franklin Saint. This is already an issue that has impacted them in a number of different ways, and we don’t get a sense that this is going to be stopping anytime soon.

Ultimately, season 5 episode 9 could be where the rubber meets the road. Have they decided that they don’t want to be a part of this anymore? Or, do they just want their separate drug business to be even more so? No matter what happens here, there’s a good chance it’s setting the stage for the biggest finale we’ve seen yet. Take a look at the full season 5 episode 9 synopsis below for some other insight:

Jerome and Louie separate themselves from Franklin. Written by Dave Andron; directed by Karena Evans.

Is someone going to die this season?

We’ve felt that way for a while. There was a point where it felt like Teddy was most likely going to be that person, but our opinion on that has shifted ever so slightly now. After all, it’s looking more like we should be worried about Louie. Sure, Jerome has also been involved here, but Louie has always been more of the planner of the two.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 9?

