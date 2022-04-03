Following the events of The Walking Dead season 11 episode 16, is Lynn Collins leaving the show? Is Leah truly dead?

Because this episode was the end of a block of episodes, we knew that something major was going to happen; that something was very-much tied to both Daryl and Maggie’s understanding of who they are and who they want to be. Leah has been in opposition to Maggie for some time, and her big mistake in this week’s AMC+ episode was thinking that she’d be able to do the classic metaphorical villain monologue where she could take her time before getting rid of Lauren Cohan’s character. Had she just killed her and taken off, maybe she could have done it.

Yet, she lingered, and she stayed put long enough for Daryl to turn up and kill her.

Having Norman Reedus’ character kill Leah is no small feat, especially when you consider their history, coupled with the fact that Daryl has not been explicitly connected to a number of characters in this same way since the start of the series. Nevertheless, once he saw Maggie in peril, he made his choice and he made it quickly. They’ve known and cared for each other for so long and there was no reason ever for him to allow her to die in this situation. Maggie is still alive, whereas Leah is now gone. This is likely the end of Lynn Collins on this show but hey, if you’re going to get killed, isn’t this a pretty impactful way to have it happen? You want to feel like you played a significant role in the story, and there’s no reason to have any doubts here.

Of course, we have to be prepared now for a whole lot more death and destruction on the series moving forward. After all, this is what The Walking Dead tends to do time and time again.

