The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 return date hopes at AMC

After what you had a chance to see today on AMC+, it makes sense to want The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 return date. Why wouldn’t you? We’re gearing up for what will be the final episodes — there are eight left, and if episode 16 was any indication, things are only going to get more shocking from here.

Obviously, the bad news is that you’re going to be waiting a good while to see them. Think in terms of several months at the earliest. We’re still so far away that there is no specified return date, and technically, the remaining episodes just finished filming over the past several days. It’s going to take some time to edit them together, and we’re sure that AMC wants to be pretty calculated when it comes to when they launch them.

After all, consider this oh-so-simple fact: They already have other spin-offs coming within this world. There is one starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, and recently another one was confirmed featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. They won’t want there to be some huge, two-year wait between the end of The Walking Dead proper and the start of some other shows. With that, it makes sense to wait on the final eight episodes here until later this year.

Also, remember that they’ve already got Fear the Walking Dead, as well! While not everyone out there watches it, we know already that it can be a fantastic way to keep some zombie-related programming on the air, at least for a little while.

