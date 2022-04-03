Peaky Blinders season 7: Is a revival, spin-off coming after finale?

We know that today marks the Peaky Blinders season 6 finale and with that, the official end of this series. But, is it the end of the extended universe? Could more be coming down the line?

While there’s a lot that isn’t currently set in stone, let’s go ahead and say this: There are absolutely still some plans. Speaking in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Steven Knight made it clear just some of the cool stuff that is being plotted here when it comes to the long-term future:

“I’m calling this the end of the beginning … We’re going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we’re going to do the movie, which we’ll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer.

“After that, according to how the film structure falls into place, we’ll set in motion some spin-offs that will be part of the same universe.”

Ultimately, it feels like clear that everyone is going to want this to continue in some form. How could they knot? If you are the BBC, you’re probably well aware of the fact that this is a huge universe with a lot of potential. Also, this is one of your more successful series not only in Britain, but also all over the world. You’re going to want to milk this in whatever way that you possibly can while also still paying proper homage to the original show. You don’t want to dilute your legacy but in the end, there’s no denying that there was a lot of great stuff here in the first place. It’s because of this that we have such faith in what every is decided down the road. There’s no reason to think there’d be a shortage of any further good ideas.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peaky Blinders right now

Do you want to see a Peaky Blinders season 7 happen in some shape or form?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







