Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Is there a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future here?

It should be clear at this point that we want a lot more of the drama — how could we not? It’s one of the highest-rated cable shows since the end of Game of Thrones and it feels like more and more people are discovering it. In theory, there’s a story here that could go on forever, even if it feels pretty unlikely that this is going to happen.

What we do know about season 5 is that at this point, we’re starting to close in on the beginning of production! The plan has been to kick things off at some point in the month of May, and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case. That will allow the show to have some episodes ready in the event that they want to premiere it in late summer — there has been talk about that! There’s also been talk about doing 14 episodes, which is four more than we usually get. They would be split into parts, with each one serving as a way to help launch other parts of the greater Taylor Sheridan universe.

We know that there was a small time jump at the end of season 4 and at this point, we should say there’s a pretty good chance of that happening all over again. After all, isn’t this the sort of thing that just makes the most sense? It would allow some resolution to the Governor storyline, plus also figure out what’s going to be happening next when it comes to Jamie after he killed his father.

No matter when the show premieres, there’s a lot to look forward to, and we imagine that once production starts, there will be a lot more information out there about it.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when it premieres?

When do you think we’re going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

