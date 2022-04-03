Killing Eve season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The series finale…

Next week, Killing Eve season 4 episode 8 is going to arrive, and we have to go ahead and prepare ourselves for something emotional and intense. It’s the end of an era, and a story that admittedly, we’re not even remotely prepared for.

How in the world is the Jodie Comer – Sandra Oh drama going to resolve everything that lies before it? This is the question that we still don’t have an answer to right now.

The first thing that we should do in this piece is examine where things stand right now. Konstantin is dead and, in an effort to complete her mission of taking down the Twelve, Eve has tracked down Villanelle. They actually need each other, and we foresee this episode being somewhat of a collision course to see who is able to get the job done and in the end, who fails at it. We don’t think this is a situation where there is a cut-and-dry answer.

Also, is it possible that Eve and Villanelle succeed in their mission, only to die in the process? We tend to think so, mostly because happy endings on this have been so few and far between. Our major concern is that there just isn’t enough time; the past two episodes in particular have felt too rushed, almost as though there was so much more story that could’ve been told but the writing isn’t going to allow it to happen.

