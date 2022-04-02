The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Could Rosalind Dyer come back?

As we prepare for more The Rookie season 4 over the coming weeks, why not look more ahead to the long-term future? In particular, why not have a discussion about Rosalind Dyer?

When you think about some of the more notable adversaries for John Nolan and the rest of the LAPD team at the moment, it absolutely feels like this character is far up the list. What do we know about her? She is not only dangerous and cunning, but there always seems to be something else up her sleeve. The writers could certainly find a way to bring her back, right?

While nothing seems to be altogether confirmed on this subject at the moment, it certainly appears like the actress behind the role is open to it. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what actress Annie Wersching had to say about potentially coming back in this role:

“You never know! … I was originally just going be on for that one [Season 2] episode, but they keep finding ways to visit her again in prison. All of [Detective] Armstrong’s cases, I think in the real world, would have been questioned after [he was outed as being dirty], so in theory, her face could be seen again….”

We absolutely think there are reasons to bring her back, especially since crime shows over the years have always done a good job at working to ensure that we see notable adversaries on a number of different occasions. Yet, the story has to be right. When you consider all the nefarious stuff we’ve seen Dyer do over the years, you don’t want to just bring her back for the sake of bringing her back. There needs to be a substantial reason to do so and get people excited.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 moving forward?

Do you think we could be seeing more of Dyer at some point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







