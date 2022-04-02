Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan, cast, crew offer 360-degree tour!

We know that Outlander season 6 episode 5 is arriving in just a matter of hours, but there’s something quite fantastic to check out while you wait!

Over the weekend, the fine folks over at Starz have unveiled a new Outlander in 360 video series that gives you unprecedented access to parts of the show you don’t often experience. Have we seen behind the scenes looks at the set before? Absolutely, but what we haven’t had before is an experience that feels like you are stepping right into it!

If you look below, you can get an introduction to some of this courtesy of set decorator Stuart Bryce. Meanwhile, if you visit the link here you can see a full playlist all about the Cherokee Village and so much more. In some of these videos, you can see and hear from cast members like Sam Heughan and John Bell and even showrunner Matthew B. Roberts. This sort of technology still feels new (even if it’s been around a couple of years), but it absolutely feels like you’re about to dive into the world like never before! You also can see all of the intricate details that go into crafting a world like the Cherokee Village. Heughan, for example, mentions the hundreds of First Nations in Canada who were flown over to be a part of the village in Scotland, where the show films.

We’ve seen a good bit of the Cherokee so far in season 6 and ultimately, they will have an important role to play in the events to come. The same goes for so many people from top to bottom. We’re on the precipice now of the Revolutionary War, and with that of course is going to come peril, turmoil, and difficult decisions. We may know already how the war concludes, but there are still questions regarding how we end up getting there.

