Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we inching close to getting another installment of the late-night institution?

We know that the last two weeks have been tough, mostly due to there not being any sort of new installment on the air. Yet, we’re absolutely getting one in just a matter of hours! Jerrod Carmichael is serving as the host, and this is coming a mere day after he publicly came out in his latest comedy special. We’re sure he will mention that again at some point during the show tonight, and it’s a chance to get to know the comedian that much better.

The promo below features Jerrod and musical guest Gunna and really, it’s all just a play on words in regards to Gunna’s name.

Here’s the other big question that you have to wonder entering tonight: When is the show going to reference Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith? It’s going to happen, so does the show lead with it in the cold open or save it until a little bit later at night? We’ve already speculated that Rock could have pre-taped something, given that he’s an alum and has made cameos over the years. He’s also on the East Coast right now, but his schedule is pretty limited due to his comedy show. There’s no way he’d be able to appear live, as he has an appearance already set around the same time in Atlantic City. We do think he’ll be back on the show at some point if he’s not on this weekend, but you may have to wait a little while for that.

