Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Nominations! (Day 35)

The nomination ceremony happened at some point tonight in the Big Brother Canada 10 house — we say at some point because there was a long time without feeds. (Hey, this happens with this show.) So where are things now? Where will things be moving forward? There are a few different items to get into here.

We should start things off, though, with what is confirmed: Marty won Head of Household for the second time last night, and this evening he nominated Josh and Betty for eviction. His justification stems from a situation last night where there was a conversation involving Josh, Haleena, Kevin, and Betty where they talked about getting Gino out last night over Jess. Marty apparently was clued in at some point, and then left out to dry. He thinks that someone tried to frame him and Kevin for what happened, even though Kevin was actually on the right side of the vote. (Haleena actually voted to evict Gino.)

Now, Marty’s target seems to be Josh, and he will use Moose as a replacement nominee if need be. Betty could be in huge trouble regardless of what Marty wants, given that Kevin and Haleena have a secret alliance with Josh and they’d probably use Betty’s closeness with Summer against her.

The issue right now with Marty as HoH is that he’s too emotional a player. He feels bad about the Gino situation and because of that, he’s fine listening to whatever Gino wants this week. He’s the most erratic player this season by far, mostly because he gets so easily swayed and we don’t know how any ally can trust him long-term. Marty won’t make it too deep in our opinion, largely because he’s too volatile and too capable of winning competitions at key points in the game.

